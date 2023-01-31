Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch live: Transfer deadline day - all the latest deals and rumours
It's the final day of the January transfer window, with clubs frantically working to secure any last minute deals before the deadline.
English clubs have until 11pm tonight to finalise any transfers, with Scottish clubs having an extra hour.
Will Spurs complete the big money signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon? Will Moises Caicedo force his proposed move to Arsenal from Brighton over the line for what could be a club record?
We should have all these answers to these questions and more. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for all the transfer news on deadline day.
