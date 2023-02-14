Everton and Leeds continued their Premier League struggles this weekend.

The Toffees lost 2-0 at Anfield in the Merseyside Derby on Monday night while Leeds United were beaten by the same scoreline by bitter rivals Man Utd on Sunday despite a promising performance for much of the contest.

The Football Talk Show is back to look at both teams and their struggles, including which manager could come in to save the Elland Road club.

Martyn Simpson and guests also discuss Everton and whether Sean Dyche can save them from the drop.