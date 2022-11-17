Watch: Should fans boycott Qatar 2022? | Women’s Super League Show

As fans count down to kick off at a highly-controversial World Cup, the critical spotlight on Qatar's human rights abuses is only intensifying. Presenting hostile conditions to foreign female and LGBT+ fans, many find the event unpalatable, with Lionesses Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead among those who have chosen to speak out - while the likes of David Beckham are endorsing the occasion. Can football be apolitical? Is it OK to enjoy Qatar 2022? Before the competition begins, we explore the complications of engaging with the upcoming World Cup for socially-conscious football fans.