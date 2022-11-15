Totteham Hotspur signed off for the mid-season World Cup 2022 break with a stunning comeback victory over Leeds United.

Spurs were behind three times but roared to victory with a late Rodrigo Bentancur double to break Leeds’ hearts and leave the Londoners in fourth spot.

Spurs fan and NationalWorld Digital Production Editor James Trembath reflects on the season so far and discusses the players who have struggled, while identifying a key name that could help strengthen the team in the January transfer window.