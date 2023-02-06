For the curious.
James Trembath | 3 hours ago

Watch: ‘Special connection’ - why Harry Kane’s record-breaking Tottenham feat may ‘boost new contract hopes’

Striker Harry Kane made history on Sunday as he became Tottenham Hotspur’s club record goalscorer.

The England star struck goal number 267 for the club to overtake the great Jimmy Greaves as Spurs beat Man City 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to put boost their top four chances.

Spurs fan James Trembath discusses why he was so emotional as the ball hit the net and why he hopes Kane’s connection with the supporters might be crucial to him signing a new contract to commit his career to the club.

