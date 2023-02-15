Tottenham Hotspur’s indifferent season continued on Tuesday with a narrow 1-0 defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Spurs dug deep and battled hard in the San Siro but produced another largely flat perfomance, as has so often been the case this campaign.

That said, Antonio Conte’s squad - hit hard by key injuries in recent days - remain just two points off the Premier League’s top four and in both the FA Cup and Champions League, with the return leg against the Italian champions on March 8.

Young midfielders Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp were the positives in Milan but Christian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son all looked out of sorts. The glaring hole remains Spurs’ lack of creativity in midfield since the departure of Christian Eriksen.

Tottenham fan James Trembath believes a change in formation could help rekindle the attacking verve and has named his preferred line up to face West Ham. Is it time to move to a flat back four, bench three regulars and give Richarlison a chance? Watch the video and see if you agree.