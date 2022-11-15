Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: Behind the scenes footage as Wor Flags prepare stunning Newcastle United display
St James’ Park has become a fortress again, a cauldron of noise only other clubs can dream about having - and a huge reason for that is Newcastle United supporters group Wor Flags and their quite incredible pre-match displays.
From giant surfers to player tributes, Wor Flags have produced countless spine-tingling displays, so perhaps it is no coincidence that Eddie Howe’s Magpies have only lost once on Tyneside in 2022.
But what you see on a matchday is only half the story, with a number of volunteers giving up their spare time to head to St James’ Park on the eve of the game and help put everything in place.
Take a trip behind the scenes to find out more...
