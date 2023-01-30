The Chris Wheatley Show is a brand new weekly series giving in-depth insight and analysis into the biggest talking points at Premier League clubs, with a particular focus on Arsenal.

In the first episode, Chris and host Jason Jones discuss the final days of the transfer window, including Moisés Caicedo and whether he will join from Brighton as the Gunners continue to chase what could be a record transfer for the club.

Chris also takes questions from readers on his social media channels, including positions identified for Arsenal during the summer. Check out new episodes each Monday.