The time has nearly arrived - Wales are participating in their first World Cup campaign since 1958.

They have entered the qualifying rounds of each tournament since 1950, but this will mark just the second time that have reached the competition proper.

As fate would have it, they have been placed in the same draw as rivals England for their group stage along with the USA and Iran, and Wales will fight to reach further than they managed to over 60 years ago.

Watch here as the team train in front of 2,000 fans in Cardiff before jetting off to Qatar ahead of the tournament.