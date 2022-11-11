The European Championships changed everything in women’s football, for the better - and for some, maybe, for worse.

The Lionesses produced a stunning comeback to clinch glory in the final with a 2-1 victory over Germany at Wembley in the summer, sparking lots of renewed interest around the women’s game.

Swelling crowds in the Women’s Super League this season have meant boisterous celebrations but reduced access to players - everything is different this season.

Here Susanna Sealy and Flora Snelson discuss the impact of the extra exposure on the women’s game and whether it’s a good or bad thing.