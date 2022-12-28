Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: Why Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo is a blow to Man Utd, Newcastle’s form and 2022 highlights
PSV Eindhoven have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Liverpool for Cody Gakpo ahead of the January transfer window opening as the Reds pip Man Utd to the deal.
The forward will leave for Merseyside ‘immediately’ and the Dutch side will net a record transfer fee on their behalf. Reports suggest the initial fee will be £37 million.
The Football Talk panel examine the deal and what it means for both clubs, and also discuss Newcastle’s form and players they’re targeting in January to cement their place in the top four.
Martyn Simpson, Mark Carruthers and Jamie Kemble also look back and pick out their 2022 footballing highlights as 2023 looms.
