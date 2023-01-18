Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: Women’s Super League - Latest transfer news with ATAFootball Transfer Specialist Rob Pratley
Graham steps into the hotseat this week and is joined by ATAFootball Transfer Specialist Rob Pratley to discuss the final two weeks of the transfer window. Will Jayde Riviere make the move to the WSL? When will Man Utd dip into the transfer market and what is the latest on Pernille Harder and Magdelena Eriksson’s future at Chelsea?
Up Next
18:23
Women’s Super League - Arsenal vs Chelsea reaction, and the title race - who will lift the trophy?
31:44
Football Talk: Chelsea’s deal for Mykhailo Mudryk and looking ahead to this week’s Premier League action
03:33
Watch: ‘Writing on the wall’ - verdict on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham future as formation tweak considered
03:33
Watch: ‘Must step up’ - key things that will decide who wins Tottenham v Arsenal North London derby battle
03:04
Watch: Jacinda Ardern resigns as New Zealand Prime Minister
00:00
Watch live: First Minister’s Questions - Nicola Sturgeon takes questions from MSPs
00:56
Watch: Nurses march across London
03:05
PMQs: Calls to fix ‘broken’ public services as thousands of nurses begin another 2-day walkout
06:40
Watch: Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson faces MPs’ questions on dispute at BEIS select committee hearing
02:06
Watch: Over half of patients waiting more than 12 hours for a bed at one NHS hospital
01:00
Watch: Reckless driver spins out of control on icy roads in dramatic dashcam footage
03:05
Watch: We spent the night with Destiny Streetworx who help those on the streets of Newcastle
03:05
Watch: How much more expensive are prepayment meters for energy bills and will they be banned?
02:20
Chinese New Year 2023: What is my Chinese Zodiac sign? What Year of the Rabbit means for 2023 - and horoscope
01:55
Watch: Pregnant women who catch Covid face a ‘seven times increased risk of dying’ - research
03:05
Watch: More than a third of parents would take holidays in term time to save money
04:27
Watch: Weekend Watch - Kaleidoscope, Love Island, Vikings Valhalla and Hunters
03:05
February half term: Our getaway guide
04:06
Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023
04:31
Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37