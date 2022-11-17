Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: ‘world’s his oyster’ - verdict on emerging Leeds United talent as two key factors revealed
Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville has burst onto the Elland Road scene with four goals in his past four games.
United’s 21-year-old Dutch winger netted for the fourth time in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur in which the Whites led three times but eventually went on to lose 4-3 in a seven goal thriller.
Jesse Marsch’s side now have six and a half weeks without a game due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here, Lee Sobot from the Yorkshire Evening Post, discusses Summerville’s amazing progress - especially given two key factors - and what the winger can achieve for the rest of the season.
