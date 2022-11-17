Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville has burst onto the Elland Road scene with four goals in his past four games.

United’s 21-year-old Dutch winger netted for the fourth time in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur in which the Whites led three times but eventually went on to lose 4-3 in a seven goal thriller.

Jesse Marsch’s side now have six and a half weeks without a game due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here, Lee Sobot from the Yorkshire Evening Post, discusses Summerville’s amazing progress - especially given two key factors - and what the winger can achieve for the rest of the season.