Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: ‘Writing on the wall’ - verdict on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham future as formation tweak considered
Tottenham face a potentially make-or-break week with fixtures away at Manchester City and Fulham following on from Sunday’s home defeat against Arsenal.
Speculation is growing around the future of Head Coach Antonio Conte, with doubts over whether he will sign a new deal or even see out the rest of his current contract at the club.
Spurs fan James Trembath delivers his verdict on Conte’s future, the current goings-on at White Hart Lane and whether a formation tweak should be considered to try a fresh approach to rekindle that winning formula.
Up Next
03:33
Watch: ‘Must step up’ - key things that will decide who wins Tottenham v Arsenal North London derby battle
02:54
Watch: ‘Wounded animal’ - Manchester derby prediction and where Utd v City game will be won and lost
01:53
Video: ‘Unlikely’ - verdict on Man Utd transfer window plans that might disappoint fans
01:00
Watch: Football banning orders rise significantly this season compared to last
03:05
Watch: We spent the night with Destiny Streetworx who help those on the streets of Newcastle
00:26
Watch: Young boy’s dream comes true after he gets to be a motorbike cop for a day
00:46
Watch: Residents staged conga protest against wiggly road lines
01:05
Watch: Council slammed for King Charles mural which locals say looks “like Spitting Image puppet”
00:40
Watch: Tree crashes through woman’s roof on Friday the 13th
02:21
Watch: Traffic Cops on Channel 5 - Moment thief crashes stolen Range Rover at 120mph with dog trapped inside
00:30
Watch: Camden shooting arrest - 22 year old man suspected of attempted murder
01:23
Watch: Flooding on the River Ouse in York
02:20
Chinese New Year 2023: What is my Chinese Zodiac sign? What Year of the Rabbit means for 2023 - and horoscope
01:55
Watch: Pregnant women who catch Covid face a ‘seven times increased risk of dying’ - research
03:05
Watch: More than a third of parents would take holidays in term time to save money
02:18
Watch: When was the first Australian open?
03:05
Watch: How to apply for £350 grant towards energy bills for bar and pub staff
03:05
Watch: What help is available as one energy support measure deadline approaches?
01:00
Watch: Martin Lewis money saving tips: How to save money on your energy bills
01:00
Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?
04:27
Watch: Weekend Watch - Kaleidoscope, Love Island, Vikings Valhalla and Hunters
03:05
February half term: Our getaway guide
04:06
Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023
04:31
Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37