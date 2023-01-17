For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | Football and Sport

James Trembath | 15 hours ago

Watch: ‘Writing on the wall’ - verdict on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham future as formation tweak considered

Tottenham face a potentially make-or-break week with fixtures away at Manchester City and Fulham following on from Sunday’s home defeat against Arsenal.

Speculation is growing around the future of Head Coach Antonio Conte, with doubts over whether he will sign a new deal or even see out the rest of his current contract at the club.

Spurs fan James Trembath delivers his verdict on Conte’s future, the current goings-on at White Hart Lane and whether a formation tweak should be considered to try a fresh approach to rekindle that winning formula.

Up Next

03:33

Watch: ‘Must step up’ - key things that will decide who wins Tottenham v Arsenal North London derby battle

02:54

Watch: ‘Wounded animal’ - Manchester derby prediction and where Utd v City game will be won and lost

01:53

Video: ‘Unlikely’ - verdict on Man Utd transfer window plans that might disappoint fans

01:00

Watch: Football banning orders rise significantly this season compared to last

News

03:05

Watch: We spent the night with Destiny Streetworx who help those on the streets of Newcastle

00:26

Watch: Young boy’s dream comes true after he gets to be a motorbike cop for a day

00:46

Watch: Residents staged conga protest against wiggly road lines

01:05

Watch: Council slammed for King Charles mural which locals say looks “like Spitting Image puppet”

More News

00:40

Watch: Tree crashes through woman’s roof on Friday the 13th

02:21

Watch: Traffic Cops on Channel 5 - Moment thief crashes stolen Range Rover at 120mph with dog trapped inside

00:30

Watch: Camden shooting arrest - 22 year old man suspected of attempted murder

01:23

Watch: Flooding on the River Ouse in York

National World Explainers

02:20

Chinese New Year 2023: What is my Chinese Zodiac sign? What Year of the Rabbit means for 2023 - and horoscope

01:55

Watch: Pregnant women who catch Covid face a ‘seven times increased risk of dying’ - research

03:05

Watch: More than a third of parents would take holidays in term time to save money

02:18

Watch: When was the first Australian open?

More National World Explainers

03:05

Watch: How to apply for £350 grant towards energy bills for bar and pub staff

03:05

Watch: What help is available as one energy support measure deadline approaches?

01:00

Watch: Martin Lewis money saving tips: How to save money on your energy bills

01:00

Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?

TV and Culture

04:27

Watch: Weekend Watch - Kaleidoscope, Love Island, Vikings Valhalla and Hunters

03:05

February half term: Our getaway guide

04:06

Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023

04:31

Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars

More TV and Culture

02:07

Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London

00:44

A couple planned the exact same surprise engagement for each other on the same day

01:00

Watch: Cinema Guide - Babylon, Megan and Empire of Light

02:03

Watch: Top 10 best-watched Disney+ shows in the UK

Podcasts

22:59

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

More Podcasts

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power