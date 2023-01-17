Tottenham face a potentially make-or-break week with fixtures away at Manchester City and Fulham following on from Sunday’s home defeat against Arsenal.

Speculation is growing around the future of Head Coach Antonio Conte, with doubts over whether he will sign a new deal or even see out the rest of his current contract at the club.

Spurs fan James Trembath delivers his verdict on Conte’s future, the current goings-on at White Hart Lane and whether a formation tweak should be considered to try a fresh approach to rekindle that winning formula.