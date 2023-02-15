Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: ‘You never know’ - Liverpool’s hopes of reaching the top four assessed, with one key caveat
Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 2-0 Merseyside Derby victory over Everton at Anfield on Monday night.
But can the result spark a revival to help the Reds claw back points and secure a place in the Premier League’s top four?
Will Rooney, football writer at LiverpoolWorld, believes Liverpool getting players back from injury is key to them going on a sustained run, as well as making games in hand over rivals Newcastle - who they face on Saturday - and Tottenham count. Keeping players fit will also be crucial as the run-in moves ever closer.
