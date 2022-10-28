Arsenal star Vivanne Miedema has been warming the bench recently as Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall suffers from an excess of attacking talent.

Rivals Chelsea have made a success of squad rotation in the past week, after England showed what can be gained by sticking with the same XI at the Euros.

What's the best route for Eidevall? And how can he take a leaf out of Sarina Wiegman's book?