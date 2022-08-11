What is the greatest Premier League moment of all time?

The Premier League continues to amaze each season.

From Blackburn Rovers winning the title in 1994/5 to David Beckham scoring from the half way line and that moment of unmissible drama when Sergio Augero handed Manchester City the league crown with that late, late strike against QPR in 2012. But what is your best moment of all time?

Here our National World city journalists recall their greatest ever moments and tell us why they’re moments they’ll always remember.