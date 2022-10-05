Showing Now | Football and Sport
Who are Manchester City’s closest Premier League title challengers?
Manchester City have started the season in fine form including thrashing local rivals Manchester United 6-3 at the weekend.
Arsenal are flying as well with Spurs nestled in behind and Liverpool yet to hit top gear.
Are there any clubs who ManchesterWorld's Michael Plant thinks can catch Pep Guardiola's side and beat them to retaining the PL crown?
