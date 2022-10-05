Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | Football and Sport

Michael Plant | a day ago

Who are Manchester City’s closest Premier League title challengers?

Manchester City have started the season in fine form including thrashing local rivals Manchester United 6-3 at the weekend.

Arsenal are flying as well with Spurs nestled in behind and Liverpool yet to hit top gear.

Are there any clubs who ManchesterWorld's Michael Plant thinks can catch Pep Guardiola's side and beat them to retaining the PL crown?

Up Next

02:56

Five things you need to know about the World Cup in Qatar | Football Talk Special

04:00

Who is likely to become the next Wolves manager after Bruno Lage sacked?

03:41

England Women football: who has Sarina Wiegman chosen for squad? | Women’s Super League Show special

01:37

Manchester Derby 2022: who scored the best ever goal in a Man City v Man Utd game?

News

00:31

Shocking moment a danger driver sipped from gin glass before seriously injuring girlfriend in smash

12:10

Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans’ thoughts on a winter World Cup

01:50

Greenpeace protester gatecrash Liz Truss’ Tory Party Conference speech

01:20

Young man dices with death as he crosses railway tracks moments before train thunders past

More News

00:17

Drone footage captures stunning close-up volcano eruption in Iceland

00:31

Photographer physically manhandled out of Tory conference

00:11

Curious fox explores Glasgow garden, jumps on sun lounger

04:50

Chris Kaba shooting: family call for answers as inquest opens into death

National World Explainers

01:23

Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?

03:05

Energy bills: how to save money and what to do if you’re struggling to pay

03:05

Pound rate sinks to record low: What it means for household energy bills, fuel prices and goods

02:30

University Freshers’ Week 2022: Tips for students to stay safe

More National World Explainers

02:05

Energy bills: Four tips to save money on your bills

02:50

Energy bills: All you need to know about how much you will pay for your home in October

TV and Culture

02:19

The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box

31:30

The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic

01:00

Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream

03:23

Rings of Power, Andor and This England: what to watch in September | On The Box

More TV and Culture

16:14

Nadia on Indian Matchmaking season two: ‘Women were treated differently to men’ on Netflix show

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: your weekly guide to the best new releases

Podcasts

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

49:21

Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room

23:31

Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered

More Podcasts

39:45

The Body on Seaham Beach - part two | Testimony

35:01

The Body on Seaham Beach - part one | Testimony