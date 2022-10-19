For the curious.
Showing Now | Football and Sport

NationalWorld Team | 2 hours ago

Who were the best team to not win the World Cup? | Box to Box Podcast

With Qatar 2022 on the horizon, the Box-to-Box Podcast this week discuss who were the best winners and runners-up from previous World Cups tournaments.

06:52

‘Not thinking about fans’, ‘a resistance to change’ - EFL TV deal that could end Saturday 3pm blackout debated

06:32

Fans rate the best World Cup kit ever | Box to Box football fan show

09:10

How are England set for the FIFA Women’s World Cup? | Women’s League Super Show

08:49

England v USA: Reaction to England’s win over world champs | Women’s League Super Show

News

18:43

What city has the best native food dish? | Bragging Rights

00:48

Iranian climber apologises for not wearing hijab

01:51

Grim faces as cabinet leaves crisis meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss

03:05

Covid cases: These are the 20 main symptoms as one in every 37 currently infected with coronavirus

More News

00:55

Qatar 2022: All you need to know about the controversial World Cup

00:44

Laughter in House of Commons as Liz Truss fails to appear to answer urgent Prime Minister’s question

08:01

Is Liz Truss going to resign? Expert says ‘matter of weeks’ for Prime Minister

05:25

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reverses almost all mini-budget measures: his speech in full

National World Explainers

02:08

Will Ukraine Join NATO after fast-tracking its application to the defence alliance?

02:24

Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Expert breaks down likelihood of Putin turning to dangerous methods

02:49

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Deal and social media lawsuit explained - will he be forced to buy Twitter?

03:05

Cost of living: Ten easy to reduce your monthly spend

More National World Explainers

01:00

Pets: What your favourite dog breed says about your personality

04:23

Crimea’s Kerch Bridge: what’s its significance to the war in Ukraine?

02:24

World Mental Health Day 2022: Don’t ignore fatigue

01:23

Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?

TV and Culture

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam

41:02

Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

More TV and Culture

01:00

What’s on at the cinema this week: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

02:19

The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box

31:30

The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic

01:00

Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream

Podcasts

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

49:21

Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room

23:31

Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered

More Podcasts

39:45

The Body on Seaham Beach - part two | Testimony

35:01

The Body on Seaham Beach - part one | Testimony