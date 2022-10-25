Tottenham’s run of five straight home wins in the Premier League this season came to an end with a disappointing defeat against high-flying Newcastle.

Eddie Howe’s men were two nil up at half time after errors from long-serving keeper and France World Cup winner Hugo Lloris.

NationalWorld Digital Production Editor James Trembath reflects on the game’s big talking points, the overall performance and questions Antonio Conte must answer ahead of Saturday’s trip to the South Coast.