Showing Now | Football and Sport
‘Why he’s still at Spurs’ - the flaw in star’s game as Conte faces key Bournemouth decisions
Tottenham’s run of five straight home wins in the Premier League this season came to an end with a disappointing defeat against high-flying Newcastle.
Eddie Howe’s men were two nil up at half time after errors from long-serving keeper and France World Cup winner Hugo Lloris.
NationalWorld Digital Production Editor James Trembath reflects on the game’s big talking points, the overall performance and questions Antonio Conte must answer ahead of Saturday’s trip to the South Coast.
Up Next
00:44
Danger driver hit shocking speeds of up to 130mph in police chase - before stopping at McDonald’s
03:05
The ultimate guide to coupons and loyalty schemes
00:37
Taylor Swift performs with Bon Iver
01:46
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for General Election in PMQs
17:59
Striking Britain: analysis of the strikes disrupting the country
11:06
‘Cabinet churn’ - the latest reshuffle at the Government’s top table explained
02:08
Will Ukraine Join NATO after fast-tracking its application to the defence alliance?
02:24
Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Expert breaks down likelihood of Putin turning to dangerous methods
02:49
Twitter vs Elon Musk: Deal and social media lawsuit explained - will he be forced to buy Twitter?
03:05
Cost of living: Ten easy to reduce your monthly spend
01:00
Pets: What your favourite dog breed says about your personality
04:23
Crimea’s Kerch Bridge: what’s its significance to the war in Ukraine?
37:02
Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam
41:02
Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema this week: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
02:19
The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box
31:30
The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic
27:09
Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast
26:27
Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room
14:56
What type of Prime Minister will Rishi Sunak be? | Uncovered Special
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
06:07
FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?
12:35
Which England fringe players should go to the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show
03:05
How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show
11:36