Showing Now | Football and Sport

Susanna Sealy | 4 hours ago

Will Arsenal escape Group C of the UEFA Women’s Champions League? | Women’s Super League Show

Arsenal are through to the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League after beating Ajax on aggregate in Round 2 of qualifying.

This week, the Gunners discovered their first opponents as the draw for the group stage was made.

Fighting holders Lyon, Italian champions Juventus and FC Zurich for one of two spots in the knockout stage - will Jonas Eidevall's side escape their 'group of death'?

