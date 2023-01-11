Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: Women’s Super League fixtures - The return of the WSL and Arsenal vs Chelsea
The Women's Super League is back! The winter break is over and we return with a top of table cracker that can only be described as mouthwatering. But is it the only big game of the week? Susanna and Graham go in depth on a huge derby in Manchester and a battle at the bottom of the table.
