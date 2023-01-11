For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | Football and Sport

NationalWorld Team | 41 minutes ago

Watch: Women’s Super League fixtures - The return of the WSL and Arsenal vs Chelsea

The Women's Super League is back! The winter break is over and we return with a top of table cracker that can only be described as mouthwatering. But is it the only big game of the week? Susanna and Graham go in depth on a huge derby in Manchester and a battle at the bottom of the table.

Up Next

19:26

Watch: Latest Women’s Super League transfers - All the big moves including Beth England and Jordan Nobbs

22:39

Football Talk video: Transfer window so far rated and Gareth Bale - one of the game’s greats?

03:37

Watch: ‘Everything in his locker’ - Spurs-linked star could reveal whether Antonio Conte gets transfer wish

03:33

Video: ‘Bags of potential, another Raphinha?’ - verdict on potential record Leeds United signing

News

03:05

Watch: Are you satisfied with the NHS?

01:00

Watch: Government plans to limit strike action in ‘essential services’

00:00

Watch live: Rishi Sunak takes on Keir Starmer in the first Prime Minister’s Questions of 2023

01:30

Watch: Puppies and £250k worth of share certificates are just some the weirdest items left at Travelodge hotels in 2022

More News

03:05

Watch: Have your perceptions of the royal family changed in light of Prince Harry’s memoir?

00:12

Watch: Amazing footage shows a meteor travelling across the skies of Britain

04:15

Watch: Couple cut their bills by 50% by trading their £200k two-bed flat for a 40ft yacht

00:18

Watch: Firefighters rescue trapped horse from sinkhole in West Yorkshire

National World Explainers

01:00

Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?

07:56

Watch: How cash-strapped councils have had to spend millions to bid for levelling up funding

00:52

Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe

01:00

Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?

More National World Explainers

03:05

Watch: How to cut your energy bills by 25% or more

01:29

Watch: Natasha Coates - “I’m allergic to pretty much everything” | Mast Cell Activation Syndrome explained

01:35

Watch: Five ways to protect your Twitter account

00:45

Watch: Why is December 26 called Boxing Day?

TV and Culture

04:06

Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023

04:31

Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars

02:07

Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London

00:44

A couple planned the exact same surprise engagement for each other on the same day

More TV and Culture

01:00

Watch: Cinema Guide - Babylon, Megan and Empire of Light

02:03

Watch: Top 10 best-watched Disney+ shows in the UK

00:59

Watch: Iron Maiden to be immortalised as Royal Mail stamps

01:48

Watch: Dancing on Ice 2023 - Who are this year’s celebrity contestants?

Podcasts

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

More Podcasts

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special