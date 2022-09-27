England have just completed their final fixture before the commencement of the World Cup in Qatar this November.

They were able to end their open time goalless streak by netting three past the experienced Manuel Neuer in what ended up as a 3-3 draw against Germany in the Nations League at Wembley on Monday.

So now’s a good time to turn our attentions to the World Cup for a special episode of Football Talk discussing the defensive options plus how the Home Nations will fare.