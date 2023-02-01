The team unpack the most exciting WSL transfer window to date which included two world-record breaking bids for Manchester United's Alessia Russo. So why did Manchester United reject half a million pounds; what does this mean for the summer transfer window and what WSL fixtures can we look forward to this coming weekend? Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.