Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | National World Explainers

Hiyah Zaidi | 2 hours ago

Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?

Black History Month takes place every year in the month of October for the UK.

This year’s theme is Time for Change: Action Not Words, which aims to highlight that while there is a history that can be acknowledged and learned from, we cannot move forward without action and working together to achieve shared goals of equality and equity.

Up Next

03:05

Energy bills: how to save money and what to do if you’re struggling to pay

08:50

UK mini-budget 2022: tax cuts, stamp duty and energy support schemes explained

03:05

Pound rate sinks to record low: What it means for household energy bills, fuel prices and goods

02:30

University Freshers’ Week 2022: Tips for students to stay safe

News

01:09

‘Lives will be lost’ - mum’s fears over soaring energy costs

03:05

Do people across the UK support strike action?

02:18

Liz Truss faces objections from Tory MPs about fracking in Preston

00:57

Sir Keir Starmer calls for PM to ‘recall Parliament and reverse budget immediately’

More News

02:10

‘Weekly customers now visit every two weeks’ - Bombay Palace in Coventry worried about the future

03:05

Mortgage payments surge: All you need to know about interest rates

14:54

Who is Britain’s best local hero? | Bragging Rights (Episode one)

22:50

Which UK cities have the best live music scene? | Bragging Rights (Pilot)

Football and Sport

01:37

Manchester Derby 2022: who scored the best ever goal in a Man City v Man Utd game?

10:39

Qatar World Cup 2022: What was the best World Cup ever? | Box to Box fan show

01:41

The London Marathon 2022: everything you need to know

02:21

Has Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp underachieved during his time at Anfield?

More Football and Sport

02:11

Rugby League World Cup 2022: a history of the competition

15:43

World Cup Qatar 2022: England’s defensive options and how far will the home nations go? | Football Talk

03:05

What is the greatest Premier League moment of all time?

TV and Culture

02:19

The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box

31:30

The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic

01:00

Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream

03:23

Rings of Power, Andor and This England: what to watch in September | On The Box

More TV and Culture

16:14

Nadia on Indian Matchmaking season two: ‘Women were treated differently to men’ on Netflix show

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: your weekly guide to the best new releases

08:06

Marriage, Sandman and The Suspect: what to watch in August | On The Box

Podcasts

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

49:21

Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room

23:31

Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered

39:45

The Body on Seaham Beach - part two | Testimony

More Podcasts

35:01

The Body on Seaham Beach - part one | Testimony

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room