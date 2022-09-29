Showing Now | National World Explainers
Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?
Black History Month takes place every year in the month of October for the UK.
This year’s theme is Time for Change: Action Not Words, which aims to highlight that while there is a history that can be acknowledged and learned from, we cannot move forward without action and working together to achieve shared goals of equality and equity.
Up Next
03:05
Energy bills: how to save money and what to do if you’re struggling to pay
08:50
UK mini-budget 2022: tax cuts, stamp duty and energy support schemes explained
03:05
Pound rate sinks to record low: What it means for household energy bills, fuel prices and goods
02:30
University Freshers’ Week 2022: Tips for students to stay safe
01:09
‘Lives will be lost’ - mum’s fears over soaring energy costs
03:05
Do people across the UK support strike action?
02:18
Liz Truss faces objections from Tory MPs about fracking in Preston
00:57
Sir Keir Starmer calls for PM to ‘recall Parliament and reverse budget immediately’
02:10
‘Weekly customers now visit every two weeks’ - Bombay Palace in Coventry worried about the future
03:05
Mortgage payments surge: All you need to know about interest rates
14:54
Who is Britain’s best local hero? | Bragging Rights (Episode one)
22:50
Which UK cities have the best live music scene? | Bragging Rights (Pilot)
01:37
Manchester Derby 2022: who scored the best ever goal in a Man City v Man Utd game?
10:39
Qatar World Cup 2022: What was the best World Cup ever? | Box to Box fan show
01:41
The London Marathon 2022: everything you need to know
02:21
Has Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp underachieved during his time at Anfield?
02:19
The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box
31:30
The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic
01:00
Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream
03:23
Rings of Power, Andor and This England: what to watch in September | On The Box
32:14
Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast
49:21
Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room
23:31
Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered
39:45