Boardmasters 2023: how to get a ticket, line up with Liam Gallagher and key dates explained
Boardmasters Festival 2023 has announced its lineup, with acts including Liam Gallagher, Florence and the Machine and Little Simz confirmed to headline.
Set across two sites in Newquay, Cornwall, 2022 saw acts including Kings Of Leon, Sam Ryder and George Ezra play to a 50,000 strong crowd.
As well as music, there will also be a collection of events including the open surf competition, surf and adventure lessons, Cornish market, street food and the UK’s biggest silent disco.
