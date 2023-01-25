It’s that time of the year again where Scots and lovers of Scotland pay tribute to all things Rabbie Burns. We've all heard of Burns Night - celebrated at the end of January - but do you know where it comes from, and how the event is traditionally celebrated? On Wednesday 25th January, eat, drink and be merry in honour of Scotland's most famous poet, Robert Burns. Here's what you can expect from the evening in honour of this Scot.