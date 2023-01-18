Showing Now | National World Explainers
Chinese New Year 2023: What is my Chinese Zodiac sign? What Year of the Rabbit means for 2023 - and horoscope
Sunday January 22 marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year and with it a new year for one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals. The zodiac system has existed in Chinese culture for more than 2,000 years, and over time, has become more ingrained in daily life, having meanings and characteristics assigned to each animal. The twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac are: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. This year celebrates the Year of the Rabbit.
