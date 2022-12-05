Showing Now | National World Explainers
‘Cooking and living on benefits’: Savvy mum’s YouTube channel teaches how to eat well on a budget
A savvy mum is planning to make her Christmas dinner for less than £2.50 per person - and buys all her ingredients from Asda. Alison Preest, 49, says people "shouldn't feel pressure" to overspend during the festive period. And, amid the cost of living crisis, the grandmother-of-one has worked out a way to cook at Christmas on the cheap. Alison, from Lydney, Glos., said: "Christmas can be so hyped up these days - there's a lot of pressure to go 'all out' and spend a fortune.”
Up Next
08:25
Video: Nurses’ strike explained - All the key questions answered
03:05
Video: Should Yorkshire pudding be part of a traditional Christmas turkey dinner?
03:05
Video: The Christmas Dinner: How much more expensive are these 11 festive lunch favourites?
01:00
Video: Online Safety Bill - what’s changing? All you need to know
01:07
Video: Teens jailed after trying to steal judge’s motorbike
00:44
Danger driver hit shocking speeds of up to 130mph in police chase - before stopping at McDonald’s
09:35
Video: Mark Brown convicted of murdering Leah Ware and Alexandra Morgan six months apart
04:42
Video: On the Box - TV for December 2022
07:37
Video: Keir Starmer attacks Rishi Sunak over tax-funded private schools
06:22
Video: Martin Lewis gives MPs a lesson in trust and disinformation
03:05
Video: Four-day working week UK - how would an extra day off affect your life?
03:05
Watch: ‘I’m converted!’ - our video journalist taste tests a sprout burger
16:39
Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show
02:40
FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar
03:32
Video: ‘Gets you off your seat’ - one star Gareth Southgate should unleash for England v Wales
24:27
Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?
16:41
Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate
03:15
Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given
16:56
Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed
13:21
Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show
00:22
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after deciding to keep whole litter of puppies
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
03:02
Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
14:56
Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power
26:27
Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special
29:44
Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
28:33
Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:44
Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie | Scran
27:09
Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast
29:02
Video: When will the world see African teams in a World Cup Final? | Football Talk
12:28
Video: Why does referring to the ‘men’s World Cup’ matter? | Women’s Super League Show
03:05
Video: What we know about England’s last 16 opponents Senegal
03:05
Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory on the World Cup experience so far
22:40
Video: England’s World Cup group stage verdict and Wales fan reaction | Football Talk special
00:00
Live from 11am: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - England v Wales build-up
03:05
Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary
16:52