A savvy mum is planning to make her Christmas dinner for less than £2.50 per person - and buys all her ingredients from Asda. Alison Preest, 49, says people "shouldn't feel pressure" to overspend during the festive period. And, amid the cost of living crisis, the grandmother-of-one has worked out a way to cook at Christmas on the cheap. Alison, from Lydney, Glos., said: "Christmas can be so hyped up these days - there's a lot of pressure to go 'all out' and spend a fortune.”