Crimea’s Kerch Bridge: what’s its significance to the war in Ukraine?

Russia’s military have launched a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, which is the heaviest bombardment for months.

Vladamir Putin confirmed this is Moscow’s retaliation for the bombing of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea. At least 11 people have been killed and 24 others injured in Kyiv, according to preliminary information.

NationalWorld's Heather Carrick talks Craig Sinclair through the latest developments.