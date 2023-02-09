For the curious.
Dating scammers made £88 million in 2022: Here’s what to watch out for and how to spot the tricksters

Romance scammers conned people in the UK out of a massive £88 million in 2022, with victims handing over £11,000 on average. In a dating scam, fraudsters trick their victims into thinking they are in a relationship, before asking them to give them money, take out loans or make investments for them. Often, the whole relationship is played out online. Action Fraud says friends and family members have a crucial role to play in protecting their loved ones from fraudsters.

