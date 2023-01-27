Nearly a third of Brits still aren't stepping forward to access NHS services for fear of overwhelming the healthcare system, a new survey has found. But experts believe it can actually mean higher pressure in the long run. Fewer beds, higher staff absences, and long wait times plague the sector, are you wary of adding fuel to the fire? Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.