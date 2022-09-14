Showing Now | National World Explainers
Energy bills: All you need to know about how much you will pay for your home in October
Ofgem has confirmed an 80% rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549 from October. The cap will come into effect for around 24 million households in England, Scotland and Wales on default energy tariffs on October 1, and will remain in place until December 31, when it will be adjusted again.
Up Next
14:54
Who is Britain’s best local hero? | Bragging Rights (Episode one)
22:50
Which UK cities have the best live music scene? | Bragging Rights (Pilot)
03:05
Small businesses ‘at risk of going bust’ without speedy intervention as prices continue to rise
01:03
Gary Neville jokes with Sir Kier Starmer on stage at Labour Party Conference
02:21
Has Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp underachieved during his time at Anfield?
02:11
Rugby League World Cup 2022: a history of the competition
15:43
World Cup Qatar 2022: England’s defensive options and how far will the home nations go? | Football Talk
03:05
What is the greatest Premier League moment of all time?
16:14
Nadia on Indian Matchmaking season two: ‘Women were treated differently to men’ on Netflix show
31:30
Crime Of The Future Review and our favourite movie opening scenes | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema: your weekly guide to the best new releases
08:06