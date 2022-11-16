England fans flocking to Qatar are in for a shock when it comes to buying a beer.

It's been reported people are being asked to fork out anywhere between £12 and £18 for less than a pint of beer.

FIFA’s official beer supplier, Budweiser, is reportedly charging 50 Qatari Riyals, equivalent to £11.60, for a 500ml beer. Qatar’s 2022 organiser had initially indicated that the country’s strict laws and high alcohol prices would be relaxed for the four weeks football supporters would be in the state, but it appears these initial plans have since been discarded. Here’s all you need to know.