Showing Now | National World Explainers
Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe
A wandering walrus that thrilled tens of thousands on New Year’s Eve in Scarborough has been spotted 100 miles farther up the North Sea coast. The walrus - affectionately nicknamed “Thor” - was seen relaxing on the wooden pontoon of a yacht club on Monday ( January 2) lunchtime, drawing a sizable audience to the Northumberland town of Blyth. Now he’s believed to have headed back to sea. Here’s how the three-quarter tonne mamma’s journey unfolded. (Photos and video via SWNS)
Up Next
02:15
Watch: Cave explorers share their scary escape from a flooding tunnel
03:05
Watch: Here’s what people in Birmingham think about the NHS strikes
03:05
Watch: Acorn Union assist renters who are struggling in the current housing crisis
02:09
Watch: From 1899 to Daredevil - Five of the most annoying Netflix cancellations
00:37
Watch: ‘Thor’ the Walrus continues his journey along the UK coastline
01:21
Watch: CCTV footage shows ‘chancer’ breaking into car in residential street
03:09
Watch: New Year Honours 2023 - Queen singer Brian May is made a sir, while lionesses are honoured
00:28
Watch: Arctic walrus named Thor has appears off the coast of Yorkshire
14:12
Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview
02:11
Watch: Analysis of Manchester United’s victory over Wolves
03:28
Video: ‘Act like a big club’ - the key transfers needed for Tottenham to secure Antonio Conte’s future
16:38
Watch: Why Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo is a blow to Man Utd, Newcastle’s form and 2022 highlights
03:36
Video: One thing Leeds Utd must do to stop ‘Whites fan’ Erling Haaland on return to birth city
01:54
Beth Mead: All you need to know about the England Lionesses star
04:55
Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle
02:37
Video: ‘Grab it with both hands’ - how World Cup could open door for player all Tottenham fans want to see
02:01
Watch: 10 of the best affordable city breaks
02:39
Baba Vanga predictions 2023: what are they, what were her previous predictions that came true in 2022?
03:46
Video: On The Box - what to watch and stream in January 2023 including Happy Valley finale
11:52
Watch: Hold the Front Page - Josh Widdicombe & Nish Kumar discuss joining National World for new Sky series
01:29
Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary
44:38
Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
03:02
Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51