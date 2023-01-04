A wandering walrus that thrilled tens of thousands on New Year’s Eve in Scarborough has been spotted 100 miles farther up the North Sea coast. The walrus - affectionately nicknamed “Thor” - was seen relaxing on the wooden pontoon of a yacht club on Monday ( January 2) lunchtime, drawing a sizable audience to the Northumberland town of Blyth. Now he’s believed to have headed back to sea. Here’s how the three-quarter tonne mamma’s journey unfolded. (Photos and video via SWNS)