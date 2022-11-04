For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | National World Explainers

Henry Sandercock | 6 hours ago

Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you

The Bank of England has announced another UK interest rate rise, with the base rate rising 0.75 percentage-points to 3% - the largest single rise since 1989.

This decision will have a major impact on the housing market, mortgages and savings accounts. It was expected because of the UK’s worsening economic outlook in light of Liz Truss’s time as Prime Minister.

We sit down with NationalWorld cost of living expert Henry Sandercock, who answers the questions you need to know on interest rates and what it means for your bills.

Up Next

03:05

Bonfire Night: tips on how to keep your pets safe and calm when fireworks go off

01:00

Clocks go back: the pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time explained

17:59

Striking Britain: analysis of the strikes disrupting the country

11:06

‘Cabinet churn’ - the latest reshuffle at the Government’s top table explained

News

03:05

We visit the world’s first hotel powered entirely by electric vehicles

02:43

Woman has smashed through ‘triple-glazed glass ceiling’ to become Britain’s first blind and Black barrister

05:48

Women’s Aid on what the PM must do to tackle domestic abuse

03:05

Changing shopping habits: the ‘forgotten’ foods people are buying to help cut down on bills

More News

00:13

Raw sewage nightmare on Cornwall beach after huge brown sludge pumped into idyllic tourist destination

01:30

Manston UK migrant centre: first hand account of conditions at the site

03:05

Tips on how to keep yourself and others safe on a night out

03:05

Christmas lights: Should councils switch them off this year?

Football and Sport

09:30

Are Women’s Super League facilities good enough? | Women’s Super League Show

02:40

FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar

03:01

Unbeaten since the derby: Erik ten Hag influence starting to shine for Man Utd

06:36

Champions League: which English club has the best chance of winning? | Football Talk

More Football and Sport

08:42

Jurgen Klopp: is he under pressure as Liverpool boss? | Football Talk

04:42

The big problem Spurs need to fix for Liverpool test after Champions League ecstasy

11:03

What does future hold for benched Arsenal star Vivanne Miedema? | Women’s Super League Show

02:31

Does Erling Haaland hold the key to Man City’s quest for Champions League glory?

TV and Culture

03:03

On the Box: what to watch and stream in November

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

37:02

Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

More TV and Culture

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam

41:02

Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

27:05

Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid

20:42

Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room

More Podcasts

14:56

What type of Prime Minister will Rishi Sunak be? | Uncovered Special

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

49:21

Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict

04:33

Are England scraping the bottom of the barrel with their 55-man World Cup squad?

01:49

‘Most in-form’ - Man Utd star plays his way into England World Cup 2022 thinking

10:17

FIFA World Cup 2022: What will the World Cup in Qatar be like for travelling fans?

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

06:07

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?

12:35

Which England fringe players should go to the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

03:05

How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

11:36

Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England