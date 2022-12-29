Showing Now | National World Explainers
Watch: Natasha Coates - “I’m allergic to pretty much everything” | Mast Cell Activation Syndrome explained
Natasha Coates suffers from Mass Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) and says she "allergic to pretty much everything". In this short video, the gymnast tells us how she deals with her condition through sport and explains why people feel scared about disabled sport, but shouldn't. She said: "I think when people hear about disabled sport, if they don't understand it, they can be a bit frightened. They don't want to say the wrong thing or do the wrong thing, but the best thing to do is just communicate."
