Showing Now | National World Explainers
Video: What’s going on with Twitter? Latest on Elon Musk’s takeover explained
Twitter has temporarily closed its offices over fears that disgruntled staff could sabotage the company, sparking fresh concerns about the website’s ability to stay online.
In a fresh wave of job losses, it has emerged that many employees have refused to take up new owner Elon Musk’s offer of a new “hardcore” work culture at Twitter, and at this time the social media platform’s short-term future appears uncertain.
NationalWorld's social media editor Adam Gearing explains what's going on and whether the site could fold.
