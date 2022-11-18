Twitter has temporarily closed its offices over fears that disgruntled staff could sabotage the company, sparking fresh concerns about the website’s ability to stay online.

In a fresh wave of job losses, it has emerged that many employees have refused to take up new owner Elon Musk’s offer of a new “hardcore” work culture at Twitter, and at this time the social media platform’s short-term future appears uncertain.

NationalWorld's social media editor Adam Gearing explains what's going on and whether the site could fold.