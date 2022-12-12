For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | National World Explainers

NationalWorld Team | a day ago

Watch: Savvy shopping this Christmas - Alice Beer with advice on keeping spending in check

TV consumer champion Alice Beer is campaigning for ‘savvy shopping’ this Christmas. Her move follows a Capital One survey which revealed that over a third of consumers made a big purchase last year, which they later regretted. Alice has tips on keeping spending to a minimum despite being faced with an abundance of offers

Up Next

03:05

Video: Royal Christmas Broadcast - What can we expect from King Charles III’s first Christmas message?

01:00

Watch: China protests - Covid-19 policy and the situation explained

03:05

Video: The Christmas Dinner: How much more expensive are these 11 festive lunch favourites?

03:05

Video: Should Yorkshire pudding be part of a traditional Christmas turkey dinner?

News

04:59

Watch: Meet the 81-year-old bodybuilder who still competes despite having had a triple heart bypass

03:29

Watch: Loved and lost - 10 Celebs who died in 2022

00:56

Video: Yorkshire woman who called 999 to report missing Uber Eats order slammed by police

04:01

Watch: Rail strikes 2022 - Mick Lynch ‘optimistic’ deal can be reached in weeks ahead

More News

01:05

Video: Distraught mourners pay tribute to three young boys who died after plunging into frozen lake

02:04

Watch: Drink drive collision victim PC Stephen Wales speaks about his horrific ordeal

01:22

Video: Stunning drone footage shows a humpback whale swimming off British waters

03:05

Video: I’m A Celebrity 2022 - Does Matt Hancock still have a career in politics?

Football and Sport

01:44

Video: Who to watch at the World Darts Championship 2022

16:39

Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show

04:55

Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle

02:40

FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar

More Football and Sport

24:27

Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?

16:41

Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate

03:15

Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given

16:56

Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed

TV and Culture

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:29

Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary

03:02

Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

More TV and Culture

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

Podcasts

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

More Podcasts

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

28:33

Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie | Scran

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

27:43

What’s next for England and boss Gareth Southgate after World Cup 2022 heartbreak?

03:05

Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary

22:40

Video: England’s World Cup group stage verdict and Wales fan reaction | Football Talk special

13:23

Video: How England can beat France in World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals | Football Talk

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory on the World Cup experience so far

03:05

Video: What we know about England’s last 16 opponents Senegal

02:05

Video: England v France - Kyle Walker talks about playing against Mbappe

03:05

Video: Is the Messi and Ronaldo generation over?