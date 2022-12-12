Showing Now | National World Explainers
Watch: Savvy shopping this Christmas - Alice Beer with advice on keeping spending in check
TV consumer champion Alice Beer is campaigning for ‘savvy shopping’ this Christmas. Her move follows a Capital One survey which revealed that over a third of consumers made a big purchase last year, which they later regretted. Alice has tips on keeping spending to a minimum despite being faced with an abundance of offers
Up Next
03:05
Video: Royal Christmas Broadcast - What can we expect from King Charles III’s first Christmas message?
01:00
Watch: China protests - Covid-19 policy and the situation explained
03:05
Video: The Christmas Dinner: How much more expensive are these 11 festive lunch favourites?
03:05
Video: Should Yorkshire pudding be part of a traditional Christmas turkey dinner?
04:59
Watch: Meet the 81-year-old bodybuilder who still competes despite having had a triple heart bypass
03:29
Watch: Loved and lost - 10 Celebs who died in 2022
00:56
Video: Yorkshire woman who called 999 to report missing Uber Eats order slammed by police
04:01
Watch: Rail strikes 2022 - Mick Lynch ‘optimistic’ deal can be reached in weeks ahead
01:05
Video: Distraught mourners pay tribute to three young boys who died after plunging into frozen lake
02:04
Watch: Drink drive collision victim PC Stephen Wales speaks about his horrific ordeal
01:22
Video: Stunning drone footage shows a humpback whale swimming off British waters
03:05
Video: I’m A Celebrity 2022 - Does Matt Hancock still have a career in politics?
01:44
Video: Who to watch at the World Darts Championship 2022
16:39
Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show
04:55
Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle
02:40
FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar
24:27
Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?
16:41
Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate
03:15
Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given
16:56
Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:29
Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary
03:02
Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
29:44
Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama
27:43
What’s next for England and boss Gareth Southgate after World Cup 2022 heartbreak?
03:05
Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary
22:40
Video: England’s World Cup group stage verdict and Wales fan reaction | Football Talk special
13:23