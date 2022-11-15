Home Secretary Suella Braverman has signed a historic new multi million pound deal with France in a bid to stem the flow of migrants across the Channel. The number of Border Force officers patrolling the French coast will rise from 200 to 300, and the UK will now pay around £63million, under the revised agreement. Rishi Sunak has met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt to discuss the issue, a meeting the UK Prime Minister said he left “with renewed confidence and optimism.”