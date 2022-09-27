Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has unveiled a mini budget which experts say includes one of the biggest tax cuts the country has seen in the last 30 years. The UK will see significant cuts to national insurance and corporation tax, and the cap on bankers’ bonuses is to be scrapped.

Reporter Henry Sandercock sits down with Video Journalist Craig Sinclair to explain the impact of stamp duty, tax cuts and more to examine whether it will help ease the cost of living crisis.