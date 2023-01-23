Earlier this month, teachers belonging to one of the UK’s biggest teaching unions voted in support of industrial action, in disputes over pay and working conditions, to take place in the the coming months. The first mass walkout will take place on 1 February, to coincide with the Trades Union Congress’s national “protect the right to strike” day of action, followed by a series of regional strikes later in the month. Further nationwide industrial action is scheduled for 15 and 16 March. The strikes will mean thousands of schools forced to close their doors to pupils - but where does that leave working parents?