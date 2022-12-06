Severe illness from lower respiratory tract Group A infections have increased in children over the past weeks.

The infection shares many of the same symptoms as the cold, coughs and sore throats. So it's important to know what to look out for.

The bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases. Strep A, Group A Streptococcus, infections usually cause mild illness such as sore throat.

But it can also lead to other conditions such as scarlet fever and pneumonia.