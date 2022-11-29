For the curious.
Showing Now | National World Explainers

NationalWorld Team | 2 hours ago

Video: Online Safety Bill - what’s changing? All you need to know

The government has been criticised for removing the ‘legal but harmful’ clause from its Online Safety Bill. The chief executive of Samaraitans has called his a ‘hugely backward step,’ whilst the Culture Sectretary has rejected claims that these changes have made the bill weaker. We’ll let you know all we know so far.

01:00

Watch: China protests - Covid-19 policy and the situation explained

12:18

Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you

01:00

Boardmasters 2023: how to get a ticket, line up with Liam Gallagher and key dates explained

01:27

COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?

News

03:05

Watch: ‘I’m converted!’ - our video journalist taste tests a sprout burger

06:22

Video: Martin Lewis gives MPs a lesson trust and disinformation

03:05

Video: Tying the knot on a budget - Where’s the cheapest region to get married?

03:05

Video: I’m A Celebrity 2022 - Does Matt Hancock still have a career in politics?

01:59

Video: Three people have been arrested after the discovery of two dead babies

00:18

Video: Riots takeover parts of Amsterdam after Morocco’s 2-0 defeat of Belgium

00:48

Video: Thug driver is rammed by a police car while fleeing on foot after high-speed chase

03:05

Video: Ultimate Christmas shopping guide - 8 top tips from a retail expert to bag a festive bargain

Football and Sport

03:32

Video: ‘Gets you off your seat’ - one star Gareth Southgate should unleash for England v Wales

24:27

Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?

16:41

Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate

03:15

Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given

16:56

Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed

13:21

Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show

02:29

Video: ‘Furious, no way back’ - writer’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan

03:48

Watch: ‘world’s his oyster’ - verdict on emerging Leeds United talent as two key factors revealed

TV and Culture

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

03:02

Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

28:33

Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie | Scran

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

00:00

Live from 11am: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - England v Wales build-up

03:05

Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary

16:52

Watch: England and Wales face crucial decisions before next World Cup games | Football Talk

03:05

Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict

03:05

Video: Fans deliver England v USA verdict as stadium problems revealed

01:45

Video: Rahman Osman’s diary - behind the scenes of England’s media bubble in Qatar

02:20

Video exclusive: Ex-Man Utd star Diego Forlan gives his verdict on England’s win over Iran

01:21

Video: ‘Very impressive’ - Rahman Osman’s reaction as England beat Iran in World Cup 2022 opener