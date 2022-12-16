The search for the next James Bond is on, and producers have said the chosen actor must commit to a decade’s worth of films.

After the way the most recent film, 2021’s No Time To Die ended, Daniel Craig will not be returning as James Bond.

So British producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are on the hunt for the next secret agent.

Will ex-Superman star Henry Cavill be taking on a licence to kill? With the prospect of our new James Bond on the horizon, we take a look at the odds on who may be the next 007.