For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | National World Explainers

NationalWorld Team | 31 minutes ago

Watch: Christmas gifting guide - Top tech gifts of the year

Is there a bit of tech you're looking to get your hands on this festive season? Laptops, phones, gaming consoles and the like will be topping so many of our Christmas lists this year - but why are they so popular? Leading tech expert, Stuart Miles, shares his hints and tips if you don't know what to buy or have concerns about cost.

Up Next

01:00

Video: Should we abolish the House of Lords?

01:55

Video: Is it Strep A or a cold? Key symptoms to look out for explained

03:05

Video: Royal Christmas Broadcast - What can we expect from King Charles III’s first Christmas message?

01:00

Video: Compensation - What to do if your train is delayed or cancelled

News

01:35

Watch: Nurses break picket line to help injured man

01:15

Video: Thieves drive off with five luxury cars worth over £700,000

02:19

Video: Prince Harry in profile - from royalty to the US

03:05

Video: RMT Rail Strikes over Christmas and their effect on people in Manchester

More News

01:17

Video: Cow herd helps police catch suspect in Devon

01:39

Video: Thief fails to steal £1,600 worth of phones - because the door was locked

01:31

Watch: Rishi Sunak gives update on Strep A infections and NHS stock of antibiotics at PMQs

04:03

Watch: Emotions run high as nurses hold biggest strike in NHS history

Football and Sport

04:55

Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle

02:37

Video: ‘Grab it with both hands’ - how World Cup could open door for player all Tottenham fans want to see

03:23

Video: ‘Potentially might happen’ - writer names three forwards who could join Man Utd in January window

03:40

Watch: ‘No surprise’ - Leeds United fans’ favourite tipped for Elland Road exit in January window

More Football and Sport

01:44

Video: Who to watch at the World Darts Championship 2022

16:39

Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show

02:40

FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar

24:27

Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?

TV and Culture

01:29

Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary

44:38

Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

03:02

Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit

More TV and Culture

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

Podcasts

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

More Podcasts

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

28:33

Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

13:23

Video: How England can beat France in World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals | Football Talk

03:05

Video: Is the Messi and Ronaldo generation over?

02:05

Video: England v France - Kyle Walker talks about playing against Mbappe

27:43

What’s next for England and boss Gareth Southgate after World Cup 2022 heartbreak?

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary

22:40

Video: England’s World Cup group stage verdict and Wales fan reaction | Football Talk special

03:05

Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory on the World Cup experience so far

03:05

Video: What we know about England’s last 16 opponents Senegal