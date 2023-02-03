Watch: Cost of living - How to insulate and draught-proof your home

Are you paying to heat the neighbourhood? With energy prices up, and many of us aiming to slash our bills where we can, could properly insulating and fraught-proofing your home be the answer? Use less energy, reduce condensation and damp, cut back your energy costs and make your home nice and cosy with this handy guide. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.