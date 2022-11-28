Demonstrations against China’s restrictive Covid-19 measures have spread to a number of cities in a rare show of widespread public protest fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region.

Protests have spread beyong Shanghai and Beijing to other major cities including Wuhan and Xi’an, and according to reports have also reached the remote provinces of China. The unrest comes after at least 10 people died last week in the fire in an apartment building in Urumqi in the north-western region of Xinjiang.

We explain the latest with the situation.