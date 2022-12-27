Watch: Five ways to protect your Twitter account

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account has disappeared from the social media platform after it appeared that he had been hacked.

Morgan is usually very active on Twitter, and is known for posting controversial tweets about everything and anything.

For almost an hour, a hacker took control of Morgan’s Twitter account and was able to post freely before bosses stepped in to resolve the issue.

Here, we bring you five steps to help protect your account from falling victim to similar scams and hacks.