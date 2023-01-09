Showing Now | National World Explainers
Watch: How cash-strapped councils have had to spend millions to bid for levelling up funding
Cash-strapped councils in England have spent at least £27 million producing bids for levelling up funding in recent years, with many not being awarded a penny from the government, NationalWorld can reveal. Local and regional leaders have hit out at the process of competitive bidding for funds, which has been used to distribute cash to councils for special projects as part of the levelling up agenda, describing it as “a lottery” which “pitches town against town” and represents “poor value for money”.
